Inmate on the lam since November arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, N.D. (AP) — Authorities in South Dakota say an inmate who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Rapid City in November is back in custody.

The Rapid City Journal reports Keith Apple was arrested Tuesday in Rapid City. Authorities say he left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization on Nov. 7. Apple is serving three years for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Pennington County.

Apple is being held in the Pennington County Jail.

Apple faces charges of second-degree escape, punishable by up to five years in prison, authorities said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0