AP

Inmate who failed to return from work shift back in custody

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A western South Dakota inmate who walked away from a minimum-security facility was arrested Wednesday, corrections officials said.

Inmate Timothy Mitchell had been on escape status since Oct. 6, after he failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center following a shift on work release.

Mitchell is currently being held at the Meade County Jail. He faces a charge of second-degree escape, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Mitchell is serving two sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Butte County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

