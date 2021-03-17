Interim cabinet secretaries appointed permanently by Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that two interim cabinet secretaries will be given the jobs permanently.

Secretary Joel Jundt of the Department of Transportation and Secretary Kevin Robling with Game, Fish, and Parks will both continue to serve in their roles as secretaries to their departments.

Noem saidd Robling has a great understanding of the state's natural resource and conservation priorities.

“He has already done fantastic work to protect and promote South Dakota’s outdoor opportunities while balancing conservation efforts with landowners and outdoor enthusiasts,” Noem said.

Robling said he work to enhance South Dakota's quality of life through “the great outdoors.”

“Providing excellent customer service, creating partnerships with landowners, focusing on habitat development, expanding public access opportunities, and operating one of the best state parks systems in the country are all top priorities for me and my team," he said.

In regards to Jundt’s appointment, Noem said he has dedicated his life to promoting transportation access in South Dakota.

"He has proven himself to be the leader who can spearhead the future of mobility here in South Dakota,” Noem said.

