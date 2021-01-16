Johnson: Intensity of threats increased since Capitol breach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson says general threats against personal safety are part of being a politician. But, Johnson says since the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week the degree of anger and specificity of the threats have increased.

Johnson says in some cases he and his staff have turned over information to law enforcement to investigate.

The Republican congressman says the threats won't deter him from attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week. Johnson and Sen. John Thune will attend the ceremony.

Staff for Sen. Mike Rounds say he's unlikely to attend the event because of “logistical challenges,” which they did not explain.

Johnson tells the Argus Leader that the Capitol campus will likely be “ be one of the ”safest places on the planet" Jan. 20.

“We’re most at risk when we’re not prepared,” Johnson said. “In that way, it’s often the unexpected that catches us unaware and catches us in a vulnerable position."