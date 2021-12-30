Joint committee to start state budget hearings next week

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — It’s budget time in Pierre.

KELO-TV reported Wednesday that the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations plans to start a series of four hearings on the state budget next week.

The committee plans to meet with the state Department of Human Services on Tuesday, the Board of Regents on Wednesday, the Department of Corrections on Thursday and the Department of Social Services on Jan. 10.

The rest of the committee’s January schedule is packed with additional hearings with more than 30 bureaus, departments and constitutional offices.

Gov. Kristi Noem has requested $4.6 billion for 2023.

