Judge: Documents in Sanford investigation should be public

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — There is no basis to keep documents related to the child pornography investigation of banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford sealed, a judge in Minnehaha County said in a ruling filed Thursday.

Judge James Power said in his opinion that the affidavits that supported the search warrants in the investigation should be made public under South Dakota law, but he will keep them sealed until Sanford and his attorneys decide whether to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

“I am concluding that no further briefing or hearing is necessary and that no basis has been identified to delay unsealing the redacted version of the affidavits in support of a search warrant in these matters,” Power wrote in an email to lawyers on both sides of the lawsuit.

Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge asked Power in an email last month to keep the affidavits sealed or at least be given additional time in order to seek relief from the Supreme Court.

The South Dakota attorney general’s office declined to file charges against Sanford following the investigation, saying it found no “prosecutable offenses” within the state’s jurisdiction, according to a court document filed last month.

South Dakota investigators in 2019 began searching Sanford’s email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography after his accounts were flagged by a technology firm.

The investigation was first reported in 2020 by ProPublica and the Argus Leader. Both news outlets went to court for access to affidavits.

The 86-year-old Sanford is the state’s richest man, worth an estimated $3.4 billion.

