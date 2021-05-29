Judge orders man accused of child porn held without bond

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former leader of the Salvation Army in the Black Hills accused of receiving and possessing child pornography is being held without bond until his trial.

A federal magistrate on Friday ordered Javier Moreno, 40, detained during a hearing on Friday, the Rapid City Journal reported.

A trial is set for July 27.

Moreno has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Investigators seized 46 electronic items during a search this month at the Salvation Army’s Black Hills Camp, officials said. The Salvation Army says it has fired Moreno and is cooperating with the investigation.

Moreno was a captain and the Black Hills Area coordinator and lived at the camp in Rapid City.

Moreno was indicted after law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0