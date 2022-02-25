Judge recuses herself from Spearfish murder case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A judge has recused herself from presiding in a case against a Spearfish man accused of fatally shooting his wife last month.

Fourth Circuit Judge Michelle Comer says she wouldn't be able to be impartial in the case because she has dealt with the defendant, Dreau Rogers, in drug court. Comer says she also knows the victim and her son, so the case should be reassigned.

The 33-year-old defendant is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Destiny Rogers, as well as nine other felonies, KOTA-TV reported.

A probable cause affidavit says Dreau Rogers told police his wife was shot by another man with whom he was arguing.

Police say they interviewed the other man and say he had an alibi along with text messages and pictures showing he was somewhere else at the time of the shooting.

The affidavit says a gun matching the caliber used in the shooting was found hidden in Dreau’s backyard and ammunition matching the caliber was found in the kitchen along with bags of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl pills.

Rogers faces the death penalty or life in prison if he’s convicted of the murder charge.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KOTA-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0