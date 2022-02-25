Judge sets $1m cash bail for man accused in bar shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A judge in Rapid City set $1 million bail Friday for a man accused of killing another man in a bar earlier this month.
The Rapid City Journal reported Judge Scott Bogue set the bail amount Friday for 45-year-old Timothy Huante. Prosecutors have charged Huante with shooting 30-year-old Dallas Quick Bear in the face at Teddy’s Sports Bar on Feb. 20.
Prosecutors requested $1 million cash bond due to the seriousness of the charge and their belief that Huante might flee if released from custody.
Huante’s attorney asked for a $100,000 cash surety bond to no avail.
