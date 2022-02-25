Judge sets $1m cash bail for man accused in bar shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A judge in Rapid City set $1 million bail Friday for a man accused of killing another man in a bar earlier this month.

The Rapid City Journal reported Judge Scott Bogue set the bail amount Friday for 45-year-old Timothy Huante. Prosecutors have charged Huante with shooting 30-year-old Dallas Quick Bear in the face at Teddy’s Sports Bar on Feb. 20.

Prosecutors requested $1 million cash bond due to the seriousness of the charge and their belief that Huante might flee if released from custody.

Huante’s attorney asked for a $100,000 cash surety bond to no avail.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0