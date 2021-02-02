Judge-turned-lawmaker takes on South Dakota's death penalty

When Rusch sentenced Moeller to death in a retrial of the case, he called the crime “horrendous” but said he had hoped he would never have to issue such an order. In previous years, he has brought proposals to exempt people with mental illness from being executed, but those have failed to gain traction in the Republican-dominated Legislature.

Rusch said that presiding over Moeller's case convinced him that the death penalty is not a deterrent to murders and that the cost, both financially to the state and psychologically to jurors, could not be justified.

“Death is different,” he said. “Anybody who has been involved with a death penalty case will tell you that.”

But South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, whose office warded off legal challenges by Rhines to win a stay of execution two years ago, argued against the bill. He invoked the names of victims from the state's most violent crimes, saying that most would not have seen their perpetrators put to death under Rusch's proposal.

He also cast the bill as a step toward allowing the most violent criminals to one day be released from prison.

“I don’t think that’s what society’s looking for, to have these people walk out," he said.