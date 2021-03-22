Lakota Mount Rushmore protester says charges being dropped

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Lakota activist who was arrested while leading a protest before former president Donald Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore last year said he has negotiated with prosecutors to drop charges against him, which carried a punishment of nearly 17 years in prison.

Nick Tilsen, the president of an Indigenous advocacy organization called NDN Collective, told The Associated Press that he will participate in a prison diversion program in exchange for all but one charge against him being dropped. He cast the deal as a victory for Indigenous organizers who have been calling for public lands that once belonged to tribes to be returned to tribal control.

“It’s a victory for the movement,” Tilsen said. “Any time you try to prosecute organizers and leaders of this movement it’s a strategy to try to weaken the movement.”

The final charge, simple assault of a law enforcement officer, will be dropped once he completes the program, he said, adding that charges against other protesters will also be dropped as well.

The Pennington County State's Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the charges were dropped.