Law enforcement preparing for 81st annual Sturgis bike rally

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies are preparing for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and are on alert for increased outlaw gang activity.

The weeklong event that begins Friday is in its 81st year, and some believe that may mean a larger Hells Angels presence than usual.

The number “81” is metonym, and shorthand for Hells Angels, with H being the 8th letter of the alphabet, and A the first.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin tells KOTA-TV law enforcement is aware of the significance.

”I would suspect that we’re going to have at least the normal number of Hells Angels around here,” Merwin said. “We might have a few more than normal. My suspicion is they might have some activities here because of the 81st.”

Merwin said that although the biker crowd is largely respectful to law enforcement, they’re preparing for any confrontation that may occur.

”I think one thing kind of leads to another, and trouble finds them,” Merwin said. “But I don’t suspect that they come here openly looking for it. They just don’t back down from it either.”

