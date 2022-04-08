 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawmaker who advised attorney general recuses on impeachment

A South Dakota lawmaker who said he gave legal advice to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following a fatal car accident says he will not vote on whether to impeach Ravnsborg when the House convenes next week

  • 0

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota lawmaker who said he gave legal advice to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following a fatal car accident says he will not vote on whether to impeach Ravnsborg when the House convenes next week.

Republican Rep. Scott Odenbach sent a letter to the House speaker which says he plans to recuse himself from the vote and won't attend the proceedings in Pierre Tuesday. Odenbach says he will do so “to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.”

Odenbach, who at the time was running for the House seat he eventually won, says Ravnsborg reached out to him for input on a public statement that was released two days after the attorney general struck and killed Joe Boever, a pedestrian who was walking along a rural highway in September 2020.

Odenbach, a Spearfish attorney, told North Dakota special agents that he gave Ravnsborg advice on the wording of the statement, according to audio released recently with the file on the House impeachment committee’s findings, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

People are also reading…

The attorney general has cast Boever’s death as a tragic accident and pleaded no contest last year to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash.

Ravnsborg initially reported the crash as a collision with an animal and has said he did not realize he struck a man until he returned to the scene the next day and discovered his body. Criminal investigators doubted that account, but prosecutors said they were unable to prove that Ravnsborg realized he killed a man the night of the crash.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire crews fight wildfire fueled by strong winds near Custer

Federal, state and local fire crews are fighting a wildfire, fueled by strong winds, in Custer County. The U.S. Forest Service says approximately 50 to 100 acres have burned just west of Custer with about 30% containment. An evacuation center has been opened in the Custer Armory gym for those residents wishing to leave their homes because of the fire danger. Winds in excess of 40 mph temporarily closed Highway 16 from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road. The fire is being managed by a unified command between South Dakota Wildland Fire and The Black Hills National Forest. Crews are using dozers to stop the fire’s progression. 

Nonprofit group trying to stop new pork plant in Sioux Falls

A nonprofit group is urging city leaders in Sioux Falls to place a moratorium on the construction of a $600 million pork processing plant. Citizens for a Sustainable Sioux Falls say the impacts of odor contamination, noise contamination and traffic congestion haven't been sufficiently studied. Much like Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, Wholestone Farms will handle about 6 million hogs per year. Locally-owned Wholestone Farms says the plant’s design and odor will not be a hazard to the area’s quality of life. Wholestone chairman Luke Minion says they've spent about $50 million on the best odor mitigation technology. 

Watch Now: Related Video

These clumsy leopard brothers are the cutest thing you'll see all day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News