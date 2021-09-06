Lead-Deadwood girl, looking for challenge, chooses football

“Other than that, I was like, ‘let’s go for it.’ I think this is going to be fun, and a great challenge,” McMahon said.

She faced skepticism at early meetings because having a girl on a boys’ team was unexpected. McMahon said they now accept her as a team member, on and off the field.

This is the first chance McMahon has had to play on a football team. She said she gets knocked down in practices but gets back up again, with teammates helping her.

“They treat her like any other teammate,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Kyle Kooima said. “She’s a part of this team, so we’ll treat her as part of the family.”

Football is a new sport to McMahon. Her biggest appeal comes from the game’s nuances: linemen hitting hard while their teammates block, a well-thrown ball, and a receiver running for a touchdown.

Early-season preparation includes morning practices, followed by weightlifting session. She makes sure to eat the proper foods and stay healthy.

What has McMahon enjoyed the most during her time on the team?

“The leadership that is shown at practice and on the field,” McMahon said. She added everyone has a fresh start because of the coaching change for this year.