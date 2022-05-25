Life in prison for sexually abusing child, witness tampering

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a child and witness tampering.

A federal judge this week sent 40-year-old Kimo John Little Bird to prison for life on his conviction of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. An additional 10 years in prison was imposed for committing the crime while he was required to register as a sex offender. Little Bird was sentenced to five years in prison for witness tampering, to be served concurrently with the other counts.

Little Bird was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2020 and found guilty by a jury last November.

Little Bird was convicted of sexually abusing a minor in 2006 and was required to register as a sex offender. In 2016, Little Bird sexually abused an 11-year-old girl. Prosecutors said prior to his trial, he contacted a number of potential witnesses in an effort to have them pressure the girl into recanting her accusations.

“The criminal actions by this defendant were egregious. The federal penalties for child sexual abuse offenses are severe for a reason, and the district court’s sentence ensures that this defendant will never again have the opportunity to victimize children or otherwise harass vulnerable citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services–Standing Rock Agency.

Little Bird was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

