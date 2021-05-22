Longtime Missouri River fisheries manager calling it quits

Holm determined that reaching out to the public was necessary and took steps to do so. Today a large visitors center at the Garrison Hatchery is used for school tours, classroom gatherings and tells the hatchery story to anyone who steps inside.

“It gives us and our volunteers to show kids and whoever comes in what we do,” said Holm. “We added a larger aquarium with the idea of having larger fish. When kids and others see our live fish, that’s what gets them going.”

While Holm will be stepping aside from his career at the hatchery, the Riverdale resident doesn’t plan on leaving the area.

“I like it. For sure,” said Holm. “We’re Riverdale residents for life. The hatchery has been my career. It’s been my life. I’ve come to a point, like in professional sports, you’ve done as good as you can but you reach a time for somebody else to take the reins.”

Holm says he has been fortunate to have an excellent staff working for him at the hatchery. Maybe too good.

“They understand the place,” said Holm. “Now I’m sitting behind a desk more and doing administrative stuff, not really my thing. It’s more fun to be out with the fish. I am a biologist.”

As for the hatchery’s lengthy partnership with North Dakota Game and Fish, Holm called it “amazing” and says “this kind of model for all the states would be a win-win for everybody.”

