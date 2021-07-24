Longtime South Dakota GOP lawmaker David Lust dies at 53

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — David Lust, a longtime South Dakota lawmaker and former Republican House majority leader, has died. He was 53.

Lust died Friday morning of an apparent heart attack, his law office confirmed to the Argus Leader. Lust was a partner at the Rapid City firm Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore. The law firm did not immediately return a message Saturday from The Associated Press.

Lust served 11 years in the House, including four as the majority leader. He was first elected in 2006.

In 2011, he served his first of two terms as majority leader, helping newly elected Gov. Dennis Daugaard usher in a series of budget cuts following a sharp downturn in revenues.

“I’m very sorry and saddened to hear about his death because he was a very good man,” Daugaard said Friday.

Daugaard appointed Lust to fill a vacancy in the same district in 2016 after Rep. Dan Dryden died. Lust served three more years.

Lust grew up in Aberdeen. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and his law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law.

Lust is survived by his wife and four children.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0