Madison group has distributed nearly 800 unique quilts

When her neighbor received the blanket, she said, “How did you know that on my bucket list was hugging a big cat?”

In talking about the work they do, all of the women mention at one point or another how integral prayer is to their ministry. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, some of the group members have chosen to work at home. Those who meet always pray together.

“We work for a while and then we go upstairs and pray over three to five quilts,” explained Holly Molascon.

A young mother with three children, she joined the group after she got married to meet people. Like Schubert, she has been a quilt recipient as well as a quilt maker.

“My second child was born in a van on the way to the hospital. They thought it was worthy of a quilt,” Molascon noted.

She added that in addition to supporting others through the quilt ministry and prayer, the women support one another with encouragement and guidance on everything from recipes to parenting. Because the group members range in age, they bring a broad base of experience to their gatherings.

More than that, they bring the gift that St. Paul said in his first letter to the Corinthians is the greatest of all: love.

“We want to reach out and love everybody,” Schrepel said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Madison Daily Leader.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0