 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused in 2013 death of South Dakota woman
0 Comments
AP

Man accused in 2013 death of South Dakota woman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man is accused in the death of Custer woman, whose decomposed body was found in the Black Hills in 2013.

The Rapid City Journal reports Richard Melvin Schmitz, 53, was arrested at his home near Hill City without incident Friday morning.

Schmitz will make his initial court appearance Monday on a second-degree murder charge.

Meshell Will, 38, was last seen alive in Keystone on Aug. 24, 2013. Originally from Wisconsin, she had been in Custer for about six months, authorities said.

Someone taking photos along Iron Mountain Road near Mount Rushmore discovered the body about a week after she went missing.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Schmitz has a been person of interest in the case for the past eight years.

Authorities declined to say what changed to allow investigators to take Schmitz from a person of interest to a murder suspect. The case has been turned over to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office where the files have been sealed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News