Man acquitted in fatal shooting of daughter's boyfriend

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A jury in Brown County has acquitted a man who claimed he was defending himself and his daughter when he fatally shot her boyfriend in 2020.

After eight hours of deliberation, the jury on Tuesday night found Jarrett Jones not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first- and second-degree manslaughter.

Jon Schumacher, of Mina, was shot twice in the shop area of Jones' home on Jan. 2, 2020.

According to testimony during the trial, Schumacher was in a relationship with Jones’ daughter, Makayla Jones. But they got in an argument at the Jones residence and she told Schumacher the relationship was over, Aberdeen American News reported.

Schumacher was later arrested for driving drunk and taken to jail where his ex-wife picked him up and drove him back to the Jones house to retrieve a coat, according to testimony.

Prosecutors say that while Schumacher was making drunken threats, it didn’t escalate to violence and was not self-defense.

But, the defense said Jones was legally justified in shooting Schumacher to defend his life and his daughter's life.

