Man arrested after Aberdeen park is locked down, searched

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man is being held on possible charges of making terroristic threats after an incident that brought the bomb squad to an Aberdeen park this week.

Police were called to Wylie Park around noon Wednesday on reports that a man was talking about “blowing things up” and was burying things in the sand.

The park was locked down and the Highway Patrol's bomb-sniffing dog was brought to the scene. The state Division of Criminal Investigation's bomb squad responded and a large search of the park was done, KSFY-TV reported.

Police say no explosives were found. The 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail.

The search comes less than a week after a probable explosive device was discovered at the park. Authorities say there is nothing at this time to indicate the two incidents are connected.

Police plan to increase law enforcement presence in the area for the July Fourth weekend.

