Man arrested after shooting at construction workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a Rapid City man after he allegedly fired shots at construction workers along a highway.
The Rapid City Journal reported Tuesday that the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department responded Monday afternoon to reports of a man shooting at construction workers along State Highway 79 south of Rapid City with a handgun.
A sheriff’s spokeswoman says it appears the man has no connection to the workers.
State troopers converged on the area. The 53-year-old man was arrested less than half an hour after the call came in. No one was hurt.
