Man arrested after smashing cars with ax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls have arrested a man after he allegedly smashed out the windows of two cars with an ax and threatened a teenager.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Thursday that police got a call late Wednesday afternoon about a man outside an apartment complex with an ax.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the 34-year-old man used the three-foot ax to smash the window of a 1994 Ford Mustang and a 2018 Honda Civic. The man also threatened a 15-year-old boy who saw the incident.

Officers found the man and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault a short time after they arrived.

Clemens said the man knew somebody at the apartment complex but police weren't sure if he was involved in a dispute with that person. The cars the man vandalized didn't belong to his acquaintance in the complex and were apparently targeted randomly, he said.

No injuries were reported. The man caused $6,000 in damage to the Mustang and $1,500 to the Civic.

