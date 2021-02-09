 Skip to main content
Man arrested for string of suspicious fires in Rapid City
AP

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police said Tuesday they have arrested a 68-year-old man suspected of setting numerous fires in the last few months.

Police say the man admitted during an interview on Monday to setting ablaze two garages on Dec. 6, a freight room on Dec. 31 and a garage on Jan. 23.

The man is facing one count of first degree arson and three counts of second degree arson. Other charges are likely as the investigation continues, police said.

It's not clear whether the suspect has been formally charged or whether he has a lawyer.

