Man arrested in after high-speed police pursuit
AP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Harrisburg man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported on Friday that the chase began Wednesday night near Harrisburg High School when an officer attempted to pull over a car for speeding, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle took off, turned off its lights and raced away. The vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph with its headlights off.

Deputies terminated the chase when the vehicle entered Sioux Falls due to safety concerns. Deputies discovered the 20-year-old Harrisburg man owned the vehicle and later arrested him him outside his house.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated eluding, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, reckless driving, open container and multiple other traffic violations.

