Man arrested in weekend stabbing outside Sioux Falls bar

Sioux Falls police say they’ve made an arrest in a stabbing outside a downtown bar during the weekend

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a 24-year-old Sioux Falls man could face charges of aggravated assault. The man was arrested about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Clemens says police were called to the Top Hat Bar & Lounge by a group of men who heard a commotion, went outside and discovered a 23-year-old man had been stabbed repeatedly.

The victim suffered wounds to his head, neck, shoulder and arm and was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away and arrested him.

