SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man's body was found sticking out of a garment bag earlier this week, and authorities said the rug underneath it appeared soaked with dried blood, and maggots and flies surrounded the body.

A Sioux Falls man was charged in connection with the homicide of 63-year-old Nigussie Bulti on Thursday. Court documents say 29-year-old Morningstar Jewett later admitted assaulting Bulti with a piece of wood, and stomping on his head in a fight. Jewett had been in custody in a different case since the day before Bulti's body was found Wednesday.

The attorney listed for Jewett in online court records didn't immediately respond to a message Saturday. He was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Bulti’s body was found in his apartment with part of his body sticking out of the garment bag after he missed an appointment. The officers who went there said they could smell decomposition when they entered the building. Investigators believe he had been dead for about a week.