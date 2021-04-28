Man charged in fatal stabbing guilty of 2012 bat beating

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal stabbing in Rapid City previously spent years behind bars for killing someone with a baseball bat, according to court records.

Antoine Bissonette pleaded not guilty Monday in Pennington County Court to second-degree murder in the death of Andrew Bear Robe on March 23.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole if he’s convicted of murdering Bear Robe, a 44-year-old father from Pine Ridge.

Bissonette, a 40-year-old from Rapid City, was previously sentenced to about five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter for killing Daniel Bad Milk in 2012 in Pine Ridge, the Rapid City Journal reported.