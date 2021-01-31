Man charged with 6th DUI after combined crash gets 3 years

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to his sixth drunken driving offense, following an accident in which authorities say he rear-ended a combine.
Jerry A. Anderson, 55, of Claire City, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay back $31,895 for damage to the combine.
Anderson had his driver’s license revoked for three years, the Aberdeen American News reported.
