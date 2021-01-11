 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, child die after ATV falls through ice in South Dakota
View Comments
AP

Man, child die after ATV falls through ice in South Dakota

{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights, police, file photo

ARLINGTON, S.D. (AP) — A man and child have died after an ATV fell through the ice in eastern South Dakota over the weekend.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded to the northern end of Lake Poinsett on Saturday evening after getting a call that the ATV and two people broke through the ice.

A 60-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy were pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

KELO-TV reported that after they were pulled from the water, sheriff’s officials learned that a four-wheeler and ice fishing shack had also fallen through the ice and were partially submerged on northeast part of the same lake. There were no reported injuries in that incident.

Sheriff’s officials are reminding people to be careful on lakes as ice thickness can vary.

———

This story has been corrected to show that Arlington is in eastern South Dakota.

South Dakota man dies after vehicle plunges through lake ice
Lake Park woman dies after being thrown from side-by-side in Osceola County
Sheriff: 9-year-old Nebraska boy fatally shot while hunting
Man drowns after saving 2 children at South Dakota lake

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KELO-TV.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News