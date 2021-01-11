Man, child die after ATV falls through ice in South Dakota

ARLINGTON, S.D. (AP) — A man and child have died after an ATV fell through the ice in eastern South Dakota over the weekend.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded to the northern end of Lake Poinsett on Saturday evening after getting a call that the ATV and two people broke through the ice.

A 60-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy were pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

KELO-TV reported that after they were pulled from the water, sheriff’s officials learned that a four-wheeler and ice fishing shack had also fallen through the ice and were partially submerged on northeast part of the same lake. There were no reported injuries in that incident.

Sheriff’s officials are reminding people to be careful on lakes as ice thickness can vary.

This story has been corrected to show that Arlington is in eastern South Dakota.

