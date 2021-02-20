 Skip to main content
Man convicted to robbing same bank twice in South Dakota
AP

Man convicted to robbing same bank twice in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Nebraska man of robbing the same bank in South Dakota twice in a year's time.

Ferris Valentine was convicted of two counts of bank robbery Thursday in Sioux Falls.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota says the 54-year-old Omaha man and a partner robbed the First National Bank in Sioux Falls on Nov. 15, 2016.

Valentine and his partner rented a car in Omaha and drove to Sioux Falls. Valentine, armed with a handgun, demanded money from the bank tellers and the bank’s vault. They fled before police arrived.

Prosecutors say in November 2017, Valentine robbed the same bank again, wearing a mask, as he did in the first robbery, and again used a gun. He grabbed money from the vault and left before police got to the bank.

DNA was taken from the first robbery scene in 2016. A match to Valentine’s partner in 2018 led law enforcement to Valentine, the Argus Leade r reported.

A total estimated $278,000 was taken from the robberies, according to authorities.

Valentine is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

