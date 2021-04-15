Man dies after skid loader goes into farm pond near Colton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal farm accident.

Deputies, Colton firefighters and state Department of Emergency Management employees were dispatched were dispatched to the farm about 5 p.m. Wednesday where a skid loader had gone into a pond.

Before emergency responders arrived, family members and neighbors were able to use other equipment to remove the skid loader from the pond.

After the skid loader was removed, a male victim was found. Family members and emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures.

Life Flight was dispatched to the farm, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

