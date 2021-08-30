Man faces manslaughter charge in death of Rapid City teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Rapid City teen was charged Monday with first-degree manslaughter.

Nathaniel Gray Eagle, 19, of Rapid City, is being held without bond in the shooting death of 16-year-old McKenzie Garreaux at an apartment complex on Friday morning. Police said a gun believed to be used in the shooting was located near the apartment.

The probable cause affidavit in the case has been sealed by the court, the Rapid City Journal reported. Records show Gray Eagle was previously charged on July 2 for a misdemeanor count of obstruction. He was released July 6 on a personal recognizance bond and then failed to appear back in court on July 16.

Garreaux died at a Rapid City hospital after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the shooting. She had been reported missing by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 20.

It wasn't clear if Gray Eagle had an attorney.

