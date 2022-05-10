Man facing possible life sentence is a lottery winner in SD

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man facing a possible life sentence on federal drug and money laundering charges has won the lottery in South Dakota.
Canbie Thompson, 45, was featured on the state lottery's website for winning $40,000 on a scratch-off ticket, KELO-TV reported.
Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted from a larger Minnehaha County drug bust involving 11 pounds of methamphetamine and seven other defendants.
According to court documents, when police pulled Thompson over last year, they found drugs in his car. He also admitted he was involved in a money-laundering scheme to hide drug money.
Thompson faces a maximum life in prison when he is sentenced in federal court in July. He was previously sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison on a 2010 federal drug distribution charge.
According to state lottery officials, Thompson bought his winning lottery ticket in April at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop in Plankinton.
