Man found dead in burning vehicle in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Firefighters in Sioux Falls have discovered a dead man in a burning vehicle.

The Argus Leader reported firefighters and police were called to a parking lot in the central portion of the city just before 5 a.m. on Thursday for a burning vehicle.

The vehicle was fully engulfed when they arrived. They found a man dead inside the vehicle. He was in his mid-30s.

Authorities haven’t released his name pending notification of next of kin. He was the only occupant of the vehicle. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

