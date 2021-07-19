Man found dead in Oglala, officer shoots armed individual

OGLALA, S.D. (AP) — A tribal officer shot and wounded an armed individual after responding to a domestic disturbance call on the Pine Ridge Reservation and finding a man dead, according to Oglala Sioux police.

Police said they received a call about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a Highway 41 address in Oglala. The responding officer found a man who was deceased and another individual “brandishing a weapon.”

The officer shot the person with the weapon, who was then taken into custody. The officer was not injured. No other details were provided.

The FBI is investigating.

