Man found dead in Oglala, officer shoots armed individual
AP

OGLALA, S.D. (AP) — A tribal officer shot and wounded an armed individual after responding to a domestic disturbance call on the Pine Ridge Reservation and finding a man dead, according to Oglala Sioux police.

Police said they received a call about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a Highway 41 address in Oglala. The responding officer found a man who was deceased and another individual “brandishing a weapon.”

The officer shot the person with the weapon, who was then taken into custody. The officer was not injured. No other details were provided.

The FBI is investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

