 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man found guilty in Menards kidnapping case in South Dakota

The man accused of trying to kidnap a child while he was working at the Menards in Watertown has been convicted by a jury

  • 0

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — The man accused of trying to kidnap a child while he was working at the Menards in Watertown has been convicted by a jury.

Peter Groenhoff, 39, of Canby, Minnesota was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping Thursday, KSFY-TV reported.

The charges stem from an incident in May of 2018. Prosecutors say Groenhoff was working at Menards when he picked up a 4-year-old child and quickly walked away from the youngster's family. The child’s father pursued Groenhoff and told him to stop, but Groenhoff continued on until he was caught in the employee break room. Police arrived and arrested him.

Groenhoff testified in his own defense at his trial. The jury deliberated less than 90 minutes before delivering a guilty verdict.

“We are happy that we can finally give the victim and the family a sense of closure after all this time,” Deputy State’s Attorney Alison Bakken said.

People are also reading…

A sentencing date has not been set. Groenhoff faces up to 15 years in prison.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSFY-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban religious police issue posters ordering women to cover up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News