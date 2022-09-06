Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend's Sioux Falls home

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has cleared a Sioux Falls police officer for shooting at a fleeing man who had pointed a gun toward the officer. The Division of Criminal Investigation found police officers were investigating a stolen car that had pulled into a motel parking lot on June 22. Asa Wooden Knife, who had been driving the car, fled from the officers, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation’s report. As he fled, Wooden Knife pointed a pistol over his shoulder. The officer then fired twice, but missed him, according to the report. Wooden Knife appeared to drop the pistol and was arrested after running into the street, the report found.