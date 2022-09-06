 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend's Sioux Falls home

A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building in Sioux Falls

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend's apartment building in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Butler says police have not yet found the weapon used in the crime.

A court affidavit says the suspect arrived at his former girlfriend's apartment to pick up some of his belongings and saw Tyler with the woman in her bedroom. Authorities say the two men exchanged punches and the ex-boyfriend pulled out a handgun and shot Tyler.

Tyler fell to the ground and the suspect fired three more rounds into the victim's back as his ex-girlfriend got on the floor and covered herself with a blanket, the Argus Leader reported citing the affidavit.

People are also reading…

The woman told investigators that her ex-boyfriend once threatened to kill any man he saw at her with at her apartment.

The shooting death is the third homicide of 2022 in Sioux Falls.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG clears Sioux Falls officer in June shooting

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has cleared a Sioux Falls police officer for shooting at a fleeing man who had pointed a gun toward the officer. The Division of Criminal Investigation found police officers were investigating a stolen car that had pulled into a motel parking lot on June 22. Asa Wooden Knife, who had been driving the car, fled from the officers, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation’s report. As he fled, Wooden Knife pointed a pistol over his shoulder. The officer then fired twice, but missed him, according to the report. Wooden Knife appeared to drop the pistol and was arrested after running into the street, the report found.

South Dakota AG clears officers in Sioux Falls shooting

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo says that a police officer and sheriff’s deputy were justified in shooting and killing a man in a Sioux Falls Burger King parking lot earlier this month. The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the Aug. 9 shooting and found that James Michael James, 21, had shot at the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputy three times. The police officer and deputy returned fire. James was shot four times. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Watch Now: Related Video

Truss appointed as Britain's PM, Johnson bows out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News