Man killed in fertilizer truck crash

GOODWIN, S.D. (AP) — A fertilizer truck driver is dead after he apparently lost control of the vehicle and rolled it, authorities say.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that the 33-year-old man failed to negotiate a curve north of Goodwin on Friday afternoon. The truck left the road and rolled. The driver was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released his name pending notification of family.

.The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

