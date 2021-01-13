 Skip to main content
Man wanted in homicide arrested after pursuit
AP

  • Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a homicide has been arrested in Sioux Falls following a high speed pursuit.

The Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force located the man driving in Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon, but he refused attempts by officers to pull him over, according to police.

A pursuit began and the task force officers asked Sioux Falls police to take over the chase.

The pursuit eventually ended in Sioux Falls and the suspect was taken into custody. Police did not identify the man or the victim in the homicide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

