Man who brought baseball back to Brandon killed in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man responsible for bringing amateur baseball back to his hometown of Brandon has been killed in a vehicle crash in Minnesota.

The Argus Leader reports 26-year-old Jacob Mulder was killed in a two-car automobile crash near Luverne, Minnesota on Thursday morning.

Mulder, 26, and Matthew A. Crawford, 44, of Slayton, Minnesota, collided head on in pickup trucks shortly before 6 a.m. on Minnesota Highway 23 in Springfield Township, the Minnesota State Patrol said. Both men were killed.

Mulder was instrumental in bringing amateur baseball back to Brandon. After the Brandon Merchants left for Sioux Falls to become the Sioux Falls Brewers in 2012, Mulder, a recent Brandon Valley High School graduate and just 19 at the time, was able to talk his older brother, Josh, into managing the team. The two collaborated and formed the Brandon Valley Rats.

Jacob Mulder played catcher for the Rats, and his twin brother, Jared, played infield.

Jacob Mulder would have celebrated his 27th birthday on June 29. He and his wife, Morgan Mulder, were married in July 2020 and were expecting their first child in November.

