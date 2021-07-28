 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion man accused of beating, holding woman captive
0 Comments
AP

Marion man accused of beating, holding woman captive

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in southeastern South Dakota say they've arrested a man suspected of beating his girlfriend and holding her against her will for several days.

The woman was able to escape from a residence in Marion Tuesday afternoon and run to a nearby church where she called 911, Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke said Wednesday.

According to authorities, the woman stated she had been punched and kicked several times over the last few weeks by the man she lived with.

Luke said the man wouldn't let the woman leave the house in the last several days and attempted to strangle her. Deputies went to the residence, but didn't find the suspect. They later spotted the man's vehicle, pulled him over and arrested him.

The sheriff's office says the man is being held on possible charges of aggravated assault-domestic, first-degree kidnapping and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Youths vaccinate despite family doubts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News