Midwest Economy: April state-by-state glance

Kansas: The overall index climbed to 75.0 from March’s 67.3. Components were: new orders at 80.9, production or sales at 77.5, delivery lead time at 85.6, employment at 57.6, and inventories at 73.2. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas manufacturing employment is down 12,400 jobs, or 7.3%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 1.1% higher,” Goss said.

Minnesota: The April index rocketed to 79.7 from 59.8 in March. Components were: new orders at 82.0, production or sales at 78.8, delivery lead time at 90.8, inventories at 86.1, and employment at 60.6. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Minnesota manufacturing employment is down 13,600 jobs, or 4.2%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 1.7% higher,” Goss said.

Missouri: The April index rose to 73.2 from 70.5 in March. Components were: new orders at 80.4, production or sales at 76.9, delivery lead time at 84.0, inventories at 68.2, and employment at 56.5. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Missouri manufacturing employment is down 6,800 jobs, or 2.5%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 0.7% higher,” Goss said.