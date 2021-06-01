Midwest Economy: May state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for May:

Arkansas: The overall index for Arkansas decreased to 67.8 in May from 73.9 in April. Components of the survey were: new orders at 72.9, production or sales at 65.9, delivery lead time at 87.6, inventories at 60.7, and employment at 52.1. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Arkansas rose a hefty 6.1% over the last 12 months. Both durable goods producers and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state accounted for the very healthy gains,” Goss said.