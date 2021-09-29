Minimum security South Dakota inmate placed on escape status

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a minimum security inmate at the South Dakota State Penitentiary walked away from a community service work assignment on Wednesday.

Eric Blue Bird, 29, was placed on escape status after leaving the Sioux Falls Community Work Center.

Blue Bird is serving sentences for aggravated assault from both Jackson County and Minnehaha County. He faces an additional five years in prison on a charge of second-degree escape.

