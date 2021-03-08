Minnesota pipeline protest camp serves as tour headquarters

“I think that the way out of that is not to continue an economy that depends upon extraction but to imagine and create the next economy, which is one that is much more rooted and reciprocal,” she said. “Our leaders are lying to us when they tell us that it’s not possible for things to be different, when they say we have to have these jobs, because that’s what we’ve done.”

Matteson and Aubid were both conducting a hunger strike. Aubid prays through it for fresh water for Anishinaabe people and for all people, she said.

They took students to see the Line 3 route that has been cleared of trees. The students gestured “stop” in the direction of the pipeline. Students and security personnel took photos of each other.

The water protectors have been respectful with law enforcement, said a spokesman for the Northern Lights Task Force, a coalition of many county sheriff’s and the Fond Du Lac Reservation that formed as the Line 3 plan took shape. St. Cloud Times requested an interview and received an email response to questions.

Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida, a member of the task force, has often visited with pipeline opponents.