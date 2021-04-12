Missouri River managers turn attention from flood to drought

As of April 5, the Fort Randall elevation was 1,354.3 feet above the base of the flood control zone and very close to the normal operating level of 1,355 feet this time of year.

All the 2020 flood water was evacuated from the reservoir system by mid-December, Swenson said. However, flooding can still occur due to downstream rainfall. The ability to reduce storages diminishes farther downstream because of the increased travel time and the uncontrolled drainage over large unregulated areas, he added.

Looking ahead, the river should be able to maintain a full navigation season, provide about 9.5 billion kilowatt-hours of hydropower, which is average, and provide recreation, water supply and irrigation, Swenson said.

In addition, the system holds enough storage to take care of fish and wildlife, including endangered species, he added.

The Corps conducts reservoir storage checks July 1 for scheduling the second half of the year and Sept. 1 for the winter flow release levels, Remus said.

However, the Corps evaluates its releases and forecasts every week, he said. If dealing with drought, the Corps looks at ways of meeting needs, he added.