Mistrial declared in Pennington County murder case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A judge in Pennington County judge has declared a mistrial in a murder case after discovering that prosecutors failed to inform the defense in a timely manner that immunity had been granted to several key witnesses.

Judge Matthew Brown did not immediately rule on whether the mistrial is with prejudice which would prevent prosecutors from refiling a second-degree murder charge against Barry Allman. He was on trial in the August 2020 stabbing death of 33-year-old Lance Baumgarten.

If the mistrial is without prejudice, Baumgarten could be retried.

Defense attorney John Murphy said the mistrial was declared after it was discovered that the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office failed to inform his team until Tuesday that it had granted immunity to four witnesses who were present when Baumgarten was stabbed at a Rapid City apartment, the Rapid City Journa l reported.

Murphy said the witnesses were granted immunity as recently as eight days prior, but according to email records Deputy State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond did not send notification or documents outlining the immunity agreements until less than an hour before one of the witnesses was due to take the stand.

Prosecutors are required to disclose evidence to the defense when it has learned of information favorable to the defense, per a U.S. Supreme Court rule.

A briefing on the mistrial is due to be filed by Dec. 17, Murphy said.

