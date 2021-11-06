Moose on the loose herded from South Dakota State campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A moose on the loose got onto the South Dakota State University football field in Brookings before leaving town.

Campus police said the moose left campus around 3:30 p.m. Friday and was headed west. They said the bull moose appeared to be a year or two old.

Emmett Keyser, the regional supervisor for the Game Fish and Parks office, told KELO-TV that his agency helped the campus police and other law enforcement with herding the moose out of town.

“We did try to move him north,” Keyser said.

But, in apparent impersonation of a running back, “He ran back through our line and into the stadium,” Keyser said.

The moose hung around campus for a time until officials were able to herd him west out of town.

“The thing is, moose are so unpredictable,” Keyser said. “You don’t want anyone getting hurt or the animal getting hurt.”

The sighting followed one a few days earlier of a moose walking down U.S. Highway 75 in Luverne, Minnesota, around 50 miles (80 kilometers) away. It wasn't clear if it was the same moose.

While moose are rare in the area, they do appear from time to time.

