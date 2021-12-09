More than 900 instruments donated to reservation schools

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — High schools across the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation have received more than 900 donated musical instruments as part of a program created by the rock band Widespread Panic.

A nonprofit organization, Conscious Alliance, brought the most recent delivery to Pine Ridge High School Wednesday where students in the music program helped unload the instruments.

The school’s music teacher, Ann Chesley, has been keeping the school’s music department alive any way she could.

“A lot of the instruments that we have I have put together, I’ve bought at garage sales and pawn shops — beg, borrow and steal anywhere we can get them,” Chesley said. “And these are new. These are specifically what we want, what we asked for. Nothing’s used. It’s all new, it’s the top of the line, it’s the very best.”

Kristen Two Lance is a junior at the school and started playing the trumpet when she was in ninth grade, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

“It feels nice because they told us about this a couple of times, but we never really got to see them or have it happen,” Two Lance said. “What I think is that there is going to be more people that are going to probably join, because of the more instruments and more percussion items that showed up.”

The collaboration between Widespread Panic’s “Tunes for Tots” program and Conscious Alliance began two years ago when they met with music teachers and Lakota culture teachers to expand students' access to instruments.

Red Cloud High School, Crazy Horse High School and Little Wound High School are also receiving instruments through the program.

